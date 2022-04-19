TUESDAY 4/19/2022 1:52 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,403,392 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 12,865 total COVID-19 deaths.

The number of known cases per variant is no longer tracked as The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has updated its website, deleting that section.

﻿ Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 1,403,392 1,402,990 (+471) Received one dose of vaccine 3,746,403 (64.2%) 3,746,035 (64.2%) Fully vaccinated 3,555,318 (61.0%) 3,554,840 (60.9%) COVID-19 deaths 12,865 12,862 (+3) Ever hospitalized 59,967 59,945 (+22) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, that the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 patients hospitalized was 191 patients. Of those, 25 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 13.0% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that 9,437,437 vaccine doses and 1,995,238 booster doses have been administered in Wisconsin as of April 19.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is using a new module to measure COVID-19 activity levels. They are now using the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 Community Levels. The map is measured by the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and health care systems in the communities.

According to the CDC, every county in Wisconsin is experiencing low COVID-19 community levels.

For more information on how the data is collected, visit the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels data page.