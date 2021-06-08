A city bus is home to Brown County’s new mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In an attempt to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible for those in Brown County, local organizations announced Brown County’s mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
According to officials, The Wisconsin Humane Society-Green Bay Campus hosted the first mobile clinic event on June 7.
The following organizations partnered together to bring a mobile vaccine clinic to Brown County:
- Brown County Public Health
- Prevea Health
- Bellin Health
- N.E.W. Community Clinic
- Aurora BayCare Medical Center
- Green Bay Metro Public Transporation
“Our goal is to make sure that COVID-19 vaccination is easy and accessible to everyone,” says Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree.
Local employers and community-based organizations in Brown County are encouraged to host their own mobile vaccine clinic. Any organization that wants to host a mobile clinic can fill out a form online.
“As a community health care provider, it is important to give everyone an opportunity to have vaccines available to them,” says Kim Franzen, Chief Executive Officer of N.E.W. Community Clinic.
The clinic is hosted on a city bus.
More information can be found on Brown County’s website.