GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

A city bus is home to Brown County’s new mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE — In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. U.S. health regulators on Tuesday, April 13, is recommending a “pause” in using the vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In an attempt to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible for those in Brown County, local organizations announced Brown County’s mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

According to officials, The Wisconsin Humane Society-Green Bay Campus hosted the first mobile clinic event on June 7.

The following organizations partnered together to bring a mobile vaccine clinic to Brown County:

  • Brown County Public Health
  • Prevea Health
  • Bellin Health
  • N.E.W. Community Clinic
  • Aurora BayCare Medical Center
  • Green Bay Metro Public Transporation

“Our goal is to make sure that COVID-19 vaccination is easy and accessible to everyone,” says Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree.

Local employers and community-based organizations in Brown County are encouraged to host their own mobile vaccine clinic. Any organization that wants to host a mobile clinic can fill out a form online.

“As a community health care provider, it is important to give everyone an opportunity to have vaccines available to them,” says Kim Franzen, Chief Executive Officer of N.E.W. Community Clinic.

The clinic is hosted on a city bus.

More information can be found on Brown County’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

ISA celebrates grand opening

Jimmie Johnson

De Pere blasts Ashwaubenon baseball 10-0

Green Bay Blizzard

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3