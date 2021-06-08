A city bus is home to Brown County’s new mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FILE — In this March 31, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, in Uniondale, N.Y. U.S. health regulators on Tuesday, April 13, is recommending a “pause” in using the vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In an attempt to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible for those in Brown County, local organizations announced Brown County’s mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

According to officials, The Wisconsin Humane Society-Green Bay Campus hosted the first mobile clinic event on June 7.

The following organizations partnered together to bring a mobile vaccine clinic to Brown County:

Brown County Public Health

Prevea Health

Bellin Health

N.E.W. Community Clinic

Aurora BayCare Medical Center

Green Bay Metro Public Transporation

“Our goal is to make sure that COVID-19 vaccination is easy and accessible to everyone,” says Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Destree.

Local employers and community-based organizations in Brown County are encouraged to host their own mobile vaccine clinic. Any organization that wants to host a mobile clinic can fill out a form online.

“As a community health care provider, it is important to give everyone an opportunity to have vaccines available to them,” says Kim Franzen, Chief Executive Officer of N.E.W. Community Clinic.

The clinic is hosted on a city bus.

More information can be found on Brown County’s website.