A closer look at Green Bay schools’ COVID-19 numbers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The number of students out due to COVID-19 in the Green Bay Area School District is at an all-time high.

Green Bay Superintendent Stephen Murley sent a letter to families Friday acknowledging the quick rise in quarantine numbers. However, Murley pointed out that the situation is not unique to Green Bay schools and the actual number of positive COVID-19 cases remains relatively low.

The numbers on the Green Bay district’s COVID-19 dashboard are constantly fluctuating, as new cases are reported and new information comes in. On Friday the number of total students and staff in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19, rose above 900, surpassing the highest number last spring, which topped out at 783.

However, Kristen Johnson, district nurse clarified the actual number of students in isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test is only 61 out of a district-wide student population of around 20,000. That’s less than half of one percent, specifically .3%, which is far below the number for the general population statewide.

Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services lists the percentage of confirmed COVID-19 cases among young people up to age 19 at 5.0% to 12.1% as of Friday.

School officials say they’re working with community health partners to get COVID-19 testing in the schools and hope to offer that in the near future.

Right now, they’re asking students and families to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by completing the daily symptom screener before school, keeping your child home if they show even mild symptoms, social distancing whenever possible, and wearing masks properly.

School health officials also strongly encourage parents to consider getting age-eligible (12 and up) students vaccinated. Vaccinated students, who have no symptoms, do not need to quarantine.