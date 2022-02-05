A look back: 2 years since 1st COVID-19 case in WI

Medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear protective equipment in a unit dedicated to treatment of the coronavirus at UW Health in Madison, Wis. Conditions inside the nation’s hospitals are deteriorating by the day as the coronavirus rages through the country at an unrelenting pace. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

(WFRV) – Two years ago today, UW Health confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

According to UW Health, on Feb. 5, 2020, they confirmed the first COVID-19 case in the state, which was also the 12th confirmed case in the country.

What many people didn’t know at that time, was how quickly these COVID-19 would multiply in the following weeks leaving people in fear, healthcare workers overworked, and medical experts/health departments scrambling for answers.

Yet, as the world heads into its third year of dealing with the virus, local health officials are reflecting on the last two years and all the progress that was made while also calling attention to the work that lies ahead in the fight against COVID-19.

2020

During the first year of the pandemic, there were several uncertainties that naturally spawned many questions: How is the virus spreading? How can people effectively protect themselves from getting sick? What populations are at-risk? What are the COVID-19 symptoms? How long should one quarantine if someone tests positive?

Racing to find answers, health departments, scientists, and medical experts worked quickly to learn all that they could about the virus.

And as experts learned more, the following safety protocols and guidelines were established across the nation forcing people to experience ‘a new normal’:

Stay at home orders People were mandated to stay in their homes and only engage in essential travel. This is also the time when people began working and learning from home.

Mask mandates People were required to use face-coverings when traveling into public spaces or were in contact with people outside of their household.

Six-feet apart regulations People were required to stay six-feet apart from one another in public places to help prevent transmission of the virus.

Increased sanitization People were advised to routinely use hand sanitizer and wash their hands.

Quarantine People who tested positive for COVID-19 and/or were exhibiting symptoms were required to quarantine for 14 days. Those who were exposed to COVID-19 were also required to quarantine.



After nearly a full year of operating under these conditions, a breakthrough was made that would inch the nation one step closer to reaching the end of the pandemic- or so many hoped.

On December 11, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. Shortly after, on December 18, 2020, the FDA issued another EUA for the use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, which was then followed by the FDA issuing a EUA of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine on February 27, 2021.

2021

“We were coming out of a difficult surge of cases and hospitalizations,” said Dr. Jeff Pothof, chief quality officer, UW Health, and associate professor of emergency medicine, UW School of Medicine and Public Health. “And we were excited about the prospect of vaccinating the community and protecting millions from infection, hospitalization, and worse.”

With three vaccines authorized, many people became hopeful that the end of the pandemic was near. As the year progressed, this hope only grew as more information and research showing the vaccine’s efficacy began coming to light.

Shortly after, vaccine eligibility expanded beyond healthcare workers and vulnerable populations to eventually include everyone five years of age and older.

However, at the same time, people became skeptical and fearful of the vaccines and their effects on the human body resulting in COVID-19 vaccinations becoming a point of contention.

According to Ajay Sethi, associate professor, population health sciences, faculty director, Master of Public Health program, UW School of Medicine and Public Health, coinciding with the rise in vaccination availability, there was also an increase in resistance to vaccinations and public health information.

“We saw an unprecedented level of misinformation about vaccines and other measures people can use to protect themselves against COVID-19,” Sethi said.

As the nation struggled with encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations, new variants (e.g. Delta and Omicron) began circulating proving yet another obstacle in the fight against COVID-19.

“It really became a race between vaccination rates and COVID-19 variants,” Dr. Pothof said. “Every person vaccinated not only protects themselves against the virus, but they help reduce the risk of further variants emerging. The omicron surge demonstrates the importance of vaccinations winning that race against the variants as the pandemic enters its third year.”

2022

To date, more than 8.8 million vaccine doses have been administered to Wisconsinites and nearly 60 percent of Wisconsinites five years of age and older have completed their vaccination series, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Furthermore, data from Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services also shows:

People who are not fully vaccinated were hospitalized with COVID-19 at a rate of 10 times higher than people who were fully vaccinated.

People who were not fully vaccinated died from COVID-19 at a rate of 14 times higher than people who were fully vaccinated.

“Over 250 million Americans and 3.5 million Wisconsinites have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” Sethi said. “On this second anniversary of the pandemic, many people understand that vaccination will help us out of this pandemic.”

For more information on COVID-19 in Wisconsin, click here. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.