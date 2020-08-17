Absentee ballot and mail-in ballot, is there a difference?

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- There has been a lot of news lately about what an absentee ballot is verses a mail-in ballot. Here in Wisconsin, they are the same thing.

Local 5 spoke to Celestine Jeffreys of the City of Green Bay, who helped clear up any confusion. “Here in the state of Wisconsin, absentee ballots and mail-in ballots are the same thing. We also have early in-person absentee voting that can be done at the City Clerk’s office. A regular polling station is set up and anyone who requests, can vote that way,” said Jeffreys. In addition, the city of Green Bay is looking into placing a number of secure ballot boxes throughout the city for easier access for November voters. “We are currently working on getting those boxes placed in areas our lovely residents will be able to get to,” said Jeffreys.

The United States Postal Service has come under intense scrutiny over the last few weeks as the battle continues on whether the Postal Service is equipped to handle what is projected to be a high -volume absentee ballot driven November Election. USPS has experienced slower than usual mail processing and delivery due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left them short staffed. Last month, the postal service warned all 50 states that thousands of ballots may not be counted because mail-in ballots might not be processed fast enough for November’s election. The union representing Letter Carriers said, “Congress created this problem in the beginning, and congress can fix it,” said Samantha Hartwig, President of the National Association of Letter Carriers District 9.

On Tuesday August 18th, there will be a voter registration even at the corner of Cherry and Monroe in Green Bay for anyone who wants to register to vote in the 2020 General Elections. Election Day is November 3rd. If you would like more information on voting in Wisconsin, visit https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/