‘Absolutely critical’: Gov. Evers requests more COVID-19 vaccine doses from federal government

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) are asking for the federal government to increase the amount of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

“Our vaccine team is working across the state on vaccine distribution, and so many Wisconsinites are ready to get vaccinated and get back to our Wisconsin way of life. In a state where our statewide mitigation strategies have been struck down and challenged time and time again, it is absolutely critical that Wisconsin get additional doses of vaccine to meet demand and box in the virus,” says Gov. Evers.

According to a release, Wisconsin needs more than 10,000 additional doses to fulfill requests from vaccinating entities across the state.

According to a release, Wisconsin’s allocation has varied weekly, however, this week marks the first time Wisconsin’s demand will exceed the supply.

The State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC) proposed populations for Phase 1B will be released for public comment starting Wednesday.

Wisconsin has administered 151,502 doses of vaccine throughout the state of Wisconsin.