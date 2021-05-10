Active cases fall under 8k, second straight day of low new cases, lowest since June 2020

MONDAY 5/10/2021, 1:52 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 603,303 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,904 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 7,831 (1.3%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 8,133 (1.3%) yesterday.

A total of 3,486,162 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 2,305 test results available today, 8.89% were positive. DHS says 2,882,859 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 1,341 known cases of B.1.1.7, 40 cases of B.1.351, 513 cases of B.1.427/B.1.429 variants, and 64 cases of the P.1 variant.

Total positive cases603,303603,098 (+205)
Active cases7,831 (1.3%)8,133 (1.3%)
Recovered cases588,302 (97.6%)587,795 (97.5%)
Negative tests2,882,8592,880,759 (+2,100)
Ever hospitalized29,831 (4.9%)29,808 (+23)
COVID-19 deaths6,904 (1.1%)6,904 (+0)
NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized is up-to-date as of the day.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 331 patients. Of those, 99 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 30.0% of hospitalized COVID patients.

As of May 4, DHS is reporting a total of 4,558,915 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 4,707,331 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin as of May 9.

Graphs courtesy DHS
As of Wednesday, May 5, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, Fond du Lac County is the only one reporting a growing trajectory.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

There are no counties reporting a shrinking high case activity level.

The Northeast Wisconsin county experiencing no change in medium case activity is Shawano County.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in medium case activity levels.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are experiencing low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

