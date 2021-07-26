Active cases in Wisconsin surpass 4k, over 605k have recovered

MONDAY 7/26/2021, 1:52 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 617,371 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,408 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,590 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 65 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 120 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 314 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 617,371 616,503 (+868) Received one dose of vaccine 2,999,951 (51.5%) 2,990,283 (51.4%) Fully vaccinated 2,858,904 (49.1%) 2,852,120 (49.0%) COVID-19 deaths 7,408 7,398 (+0 new confirmed) Active cases 4,190 3,894 (+339) Recovered Cases 605,373 604,810 (+61) Ever hospitalized 33,019 32,928 (+91) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating the reports on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 113 patients. Of those, 31 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 28.0% of hospitalized COVID patients.

As of June 29, DHS is reporting a total of 6,809,515 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 5,787,896 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, July 21, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 29 are experiencing high COVID-19 case activity levels, 38 are experiencing medium, while 5 are in the lows.

Calumet and Winnebago are Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing growing high coronavirus activity levels.

Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing no change in high activity levels are Outagamie and Shawano County.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing shrinking high case activity levels.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing no change in medium case activity are Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Waupaca, and Waushara County.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are shrinking in medium case activity levels.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing low case activity levels, Menominee County is seeing no significant change.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.