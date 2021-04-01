Active COVID-19 cases near 7k, adding three new deaths

THURSDAY 4/1/2021 1:54 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 577,712 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 6,625 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 6,980 (1.2%) are active, according to DHS, compared to 6,825 (1.2%) yesterday.

A total of 3,314,178 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19. Of the 4,609 test results available today, 11.22% were positive. DHS says 2,736,466 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, a total of 233 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 74 are in an ICU. A total of 1,980 hospital beds, or 18% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 78 known cases of B.1.1.7, two cases of B.1.351, and one case of the P.1 variant.

﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases577,712577,195 (+517)
Active cases6,980 (1.2%)6,825 (1.2%)
Recovered cases563,893 (97.6%)563,534 (97.7%)
Negative tests2,736,4662,732,374 (+4,092)
Patients hospitalized233253 (-20)
COVID-19 patients in ICU7468 (+6)
Hospital beds available1,980 (18%)2,102 (-122)
Ever hospitalized 27,638 (4.8%)27,598 (+40)
COVID-19 deaths 6,625 (1.1%)6,622 (+3)
NOTE: The number of patients hospitalized, the number of patients in the ICU, and the number of hospital beds available are up-to-date as of the day.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

As of March 30, DHS is reporting a total of 3,002,745 vaccines have been allocated to Wisconsin. DHS reports, 2,890,231 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, March 31, DHS reports all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are experiencing at least a high COVID-19 case activity level.

Of the Northeast Wisconsin counties that are experiencing high coronavirus activity levels, Waupaca County is reporting a growing trajectory.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Manitowoc, Outagamie, and Winnebago are counties reporting no significant change in high case activity levels.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are shrinking in high case activity levels.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing no significant change in medium case activity levels are Marinette and Oconto.

There are no counties shrinking in medium case activity levels.

Kewaunee, Menominee, Shawano, and Waushara are counties experiencing no change in low case activity levels.

In shrinking case activity levels, there no Northeast Wisconsin counties reporting in the low category.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

