Additional 457 known cases of COVID variant Omicron in WI

Coronavirus

Daily COVID-19 numbers

WEDNESDAY 2/2/2022 1:58 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,341,808 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 11,254 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 27,043 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta) and 4,575 cases of B.1.1.529/BA.1 (Omicron).

﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases1,341,8081,336,857 (+4,916)
Received one dose of vaccine3,694,684 (63.3%)3,692,948 (63.3%)
Fully vaccinated3,465,610 (59.4%)3,462,549 (59.4%)
COVID-19 deaths11,25411,207 (+47)
Ever hospitalized57,24156,870 (+371)
NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 1,647 patients. Of those, 341 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 20.7% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports 9,035,516 vaccines and 1,871,476 booster doses have been administered in WI as of Feb. 2.

As of Wednesday, January 26, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, all 72 counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, while no counties are in the very high, high, medium, or low range.

Of critically high counties in Northeast Wisconsin, none are seeing growth.

Waushara County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county seeing no significant change in critically high case activity levels.

Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, and Winnebago County are Northeast Wisconsin counties shrinking in critically high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high, high, medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

