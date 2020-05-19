Advocate Aurora Health Hospitals illuminate facilities in blue to honor all those affected by coronavirus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Advocate Aurora Health hospitals across Wisconsin are honoring all the patients, caregivers, and communities that have been affected by the coronavirus by illuminating their hospitals in blue.

Aurora Health announced on Monday that starting May 19 and lasting until June 1, all of the Advocate Aurora Health Hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin will be hosting a moment of silence in addition to casting a blue light on their facilities at 8 p.m., there will also be a moment of silence at 10 a.m. on Tuesday for 19 seconds.

The blue lights that will illuminate the exterior are said to symbolize the strength of the COVID-19 survivors and the love for those that have passed due to the virus.

The healthcare facility would also like to share that this moment is meant to relay a heartfelt gratitude to the selflessness and bravery of Advocate Aurora’s health care heroes who are committed to helping patients defeat this deadly virus.

