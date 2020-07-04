Advocate Aurora Health launches #IWearAMaskFor social media campaign

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Advocate Aurora Health has launched a social media campaign to encourage residents across Wisconsin and Illinois to share who they wear their masks for.

The organization said the social media campaign is called #IWearAMaskFor and is encouraging residents to continue wearing masks while also providing guidance around face coverings.

To participate in the campaign residents are being asked to display a photo of them wearing their mask and a description of who they are wearing their mask for and hashtagging it #IWearAMaskFor.

Advocate Aurora Health will be featuring these posts on its social media platforms all month long.

Health officials shared, “Wearing a mask reduces your chance of spreading and catching COVID-19. You wear a mask to protect others, they wear a mask to protect you.”

