Advocate Aurora Health urging patients to stop delaying necessary medical care

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Medical experts at Advocate Aurora Health are reaching out to patients, urging them not to delay seeking medical care. They fear many have done just that, worried about possible exposure to COVID-19.

From a virtual gathering of medical experts, a clear message for patients of Advocate Aurora Health. If you have a medical issue don’t ignore it and don’t stay away.

“We know that people are delaying getting the care they need, we know that,” said Mary Beth Kingston, chief nursing officer for Advocate Aurora Health.

Thursday representatives from the health system held a video conference to outline reactivation plans for their campuses across the state. The facilities saw a 50 percent decrease in patient volumes as people stopped visiting doctors, urgent care centers and emergency rooms during the pandemic.

“Primarily because they are concerned about a potential exposure to COVID-19,” Kingston said.

And as Advocate Aurora Health continues treating COVID-19 patients, they are also resuming various elective procedures.

“For example, a mammogram, they might be in a high-risk population and need a colonoscopy,” Kingston said.

As well as launching the Safe Care Promise, with specific measures to make sure patients and staff are always safe. The promise is that all who enter a location will be screened, required to wear a mask, social distancing will be applied in rearranged waiting areas, with virtual check-in and enhanced cleaning.

“We’re making sure the steps we take at our sites of care, provide reassurance and a safe environment for patients and team members,” said Dr. Gary Stuck, chief medical officer.

It’s a program aimed at helping regain consumer confidence in the healthcare system as a whole, to make sure those who really need care, receive care.

“We do not want people to delay these procedures that could potentially have a long-term impact on their health,” Kingston said.

“We really want to get that message to folks that it’s safe to come back to the campuses when they’re in need,” said Kelly Jo Golson, chief marketing officer.

All patients having elective procedure done will be tested for COVID-19.