Advocate Aurora hospitals see highest number of COVID-19 patients, warns of ‘twin-demic’ this winter

(WFRV) – Another local hospital is feeling the surge of COVID-19 cases as more patients check-in for complications with COVID-19.

Advocate Aurora Health officials provided an update on their COVID-19 situation. They say they’ve reached an all-time high of COVID patients, and as of Monday, they have 1,491 patients. Those numbers have doubled from 30 days ago and quadrupled from 60 days ago, according to an expert.

Officials say that 92% of current COVID-19 patients are either unvaccinated, haven’t completed their vaccine series, or have an underlying health condition. “The situation is growing more challenging by the day, beds are growing very tight and wait times are long, are really significant, and our team members are under a lot of stress right now,” said Mary Beth Kingston, Chief Nursing Officer with Advocate Aurora Health.

Advocate Aurora hospitals are experiencing staffing shortages as well due to fatigue, stress, illness, and COVID exposure.

Doctor Raul Mendoza, a Pulmonologist with Advocate Aurora Health also weighed in on a possible “twin-demic” that could happen this winter. He says there has been a noticeable increase in community spread of both COVID-19 and the flu and it’s likely more people could get infected with both.

“There’s no clear way to distinguish between a viral infection from influenza or a viral infection from parainfluenza or other viruses from COVID-19,” said Dr. Mendoza. Medical professionals say it is safe to get both the flu vaccine and a COVID vaccine or a booster, at the same time.

As cases continue to rise throughout Northeast Wisconsin, ThedaCare announced they are adding more testing locations in the Fox Valley area. Tests are free and available to all community members who are experiencing symptoms, believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or anyone who is worried about possibly having COVID-19.