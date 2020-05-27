Advocate Aurora to offer community COVID-19 testing in Oshkosh, Two Rivers

(WFRV) – Advocate Aurora Health has announced it will open new community coronavirus testing sites at facilities in Oshkosh, Two Rivers, and other locations in southern Wisconsin.

Here are the community testing locations that are now available:

Aurora Medical Center Oshkosh, 855 N Westhaven Dr., Oshkosh, WI Mon-Sat: 1:30 – 3:30 pm (reserved for community)

855 N Westhaven Dr., Oshkosh, WI Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc Co., 5000 Memorial Dr., Two Rivers, WI Mon-Sun: 8 am – 4:30 pm

Aurora Midtown Clinic, 5818 W Capitol Dr., Milwaukee WI Mon-Fri: 7 am – 7 pm, Sat: 9 am – 2 pm

5818 W Capitol Dr., Milwaukee WI Aurora Sinai Medical Center, 945 N 12th St, Milwaukee, WI Mon-Sat: 2:30 – 7:30 pm (reserved for community)

945 N 12th St, Milwaukee, WI Aurora Summit Medical Center, 36500 Aurora Dr, Oconomowoc, WI Mon-Sun: 7 am – 3 pm

36500 Aurora Dr, Oconomowoc, WI Aurora Medical Center Kenosha, 10400 75th St., Kenosha, WI Mon-Sun: 9 am – 4 pm

10400 75th St., Kenosha, WI Aurora Medical Center Burlington , 252 McHenry St., Burlington, WI Mon-Fri: 1 – 5:05 pm (reserved for community)

, 252 McHenry St., Burlington, WI

Advocate Aurora says testing is available to anyone in the community who is experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. All patients must be pre-registered and can do so either by calling 1-877-819-5034 or visiting aah.org/testing.

The test comes with no out-of-pocket cost to the patient, as Advocate Aurora will either bill a patient’s insurance or absorb the cost of the test for patients who do not have insurance.

“We know that more testing is key to stopping the spread of COVID-19. With our ability to secure more testing supplies, we’re pleased to offer a convenient way for more people to get tested,” Advocate Aurora Health President and CEO Jim Skogsbergh said. “We care deeply about the communities we serve and we are committed to ensuring access to testing, including for our communities who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID.. We all owe it to each other to do what we can to stop the spread.”

After being tested, patients will be asked to quarantine at home until they get a result to ensure the virus doesn’t spread further. Patients will be directed to download the LiveWell app or access the MyAdvocateAurora portal to access their results. Tests are being process by the state lab and results will be available in 4-7 days.

Advocate Aurora says it will open additional sites in the coming weeks. Prevea Health announced community testing sites in Oconto Falls, Ashwaubenon, and Sheboygan last week.

