Aide to Vice President Pence tests positive for coronavirus

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Vice President Mike Pence listens as President Donald Trump holds a meeting about the coronavirus response with Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — An aide to Vice President Mike Pence has the coronavirus, marking the second person in the White House complex known to test positive this week.

The latest positive test was confirmed by a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

On Thursday, White House officials confirmed that a member of the military serving as one of President Donald Trump’s valets tested positive for the coronavirus.

The valet’s case marked the first known instance where a person who has come in close proximity to the president has tested positive since several people present at his private Florida club were diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March. The person tested positive on Wednesday.

The White House was moving to shore up its protection protocols to protect the nation’s political leaders. Trump said that some staffers who interact with him closely would now be tested daily. Pence told reporters on Thursday that both he and Trump would now be tested daily as well.

