Algoma 2020 Sunday Farmer’s Market canceled

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2020 Algoma Sunday Farmer’s Market has been canceled due to guidelines set forth by officials to ensure the safety of both customers and vendors.
According to the Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Farmer’s Market Managers, the guidelines set by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the Department of Health Services influenced the decision.
“We understand fully the disappointment this causes our community and vendors. Please visit the Algoma Sunday Farmers Market Facebook page where we will regularly feature our local vendors and their products. The Algoma Chamber and Farmer’s Market Managers will continually monitor the COVID situation and if it is possible to open later in the season, a determination will be made at that time,” organizers said in a release.
Farmers markets in Green Bay continue on with new rules and new locations for this season.
Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled:
- Appleton’s 4th of July Fireworks
- Country USA
- Door County 4th of July Festivities
- The Door County Fair
- EAA AirVenture
- Green & Gold Charity Softball game
- The Green Lake County Fair
- Greenville Catfish Races and Concert
- Hilbert’s 4th of July festivities
- Hodag Country Festival in Rhinelander
- igNight Market in Green Bay’s Broadway District
- The Iola Car Show
- The Kewaunee County Fair
- Paperfest
- Rock USA
- Sheboygan’s 4th of July Festivities
- The Winnebago County Fair
- Wisconsin State Fair
Some events will be held, with modifications, including:
- Appleton’s Octoberfest and License to Cruise
- The Fond du Lac County Fair
- Neenah 4th of July Celebration
- The Outagamie County Fair