Algoma 2020 Sunday Farmer’s Market canceled

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2020 Algoma Sunday Farmer’s Market has been canceled due to guidelines set forth by officials to ensure the safety of both customers and vendors.

According to the Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Farmer’s Market Managers, the guidelines set by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the Department of Health Services influenced the decision.

“We understand fully the disappointment this causes our community and vendors. Please visit the Algoma Sunday Farmers Market Facebook page where we will regularly feature our local vendors and their products. The Algoma Chamber and Farmer’s Market Managers will continually monitor the COVID situation and if it is possible to open later in the season, a determination will be made at that time,” organizers said in a release.

Farmers markets in Green Bay continue on with new rules and new locations for this season.

