LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Algoma 2020 Sunday Farmer’s Market canceled

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Farmers Market_-1074146654287738194

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The 2020 Algoma Sunday Farmer’s Market has been canceled due to guidelines set forth by officials to ensure the safety of both customers and vendors.

According to the Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Farmer’s Market Managers, the guidelines set by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the Department of Health Services influenced the decision.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

“We understand fully the disappointment this causes our community and vendors. Please visit the Algoma Sunday Farmers Market Facebook page where we will regularly feature our local vendors and their products. The Algoma Chamber and Farmer’s Market Managers will continually monitor the COVID situation and if it is possible to open later in the season, a determination will be made at that time,” organizers said in a release.

Farmers markets in Green Bay continue on with new rules and new locations for this season.

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

Uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus has caused numerous events to be canceled:

Some events will be held, with modifications, including:

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"

Will Ryan discusses emotional return home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan discusses emotional return home"

Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan Introduced - Live Report"

Green Bay Phoenix introduce Ryan as new head coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Phoenix introduce Ryan as new head coach"