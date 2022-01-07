All N.E. WI counties in critically high COVID-19 levels, over 12k new cases

Daily COVID-19 numbers

FRIDAY 1/7/2022 2:00 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,048,267 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 10,271 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 26,401 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta) and 1,027 cases of B.1.1.529/BA.1 (Omicron).

﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s
Total positive cases1,048,2671,035,542 (+12,293)
Received one dose of vaccine(%)3,632,615 (62.3%)
Fully vaccinated(%)3,401,676 (58.3%)
COVID-19 deaths10,27110,253 (+18)
Ever hospitalized52,28652,100 (+186)
NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 1,784 patients. Of those, 424 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 23.5% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports 8,689,956 vaccines and 1,662,543 booster doses have been administered in WI as of Jan. 6.

As of Wednesday, January 5, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 47 counties are experiencing critically high COVID-19 case activity levels, 25 are in very high levels, while no counties are in the high, medium, or low range.

Of critically high counties in Northeast Wisconsin, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Outagamie, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, and Winnebago County are seeing growth.

Oconto County is the only Northeast Wisconsin county seeing no significant change in critically high case activity levels.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are shrinking in critically high case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing very high, high, medium, or low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.

