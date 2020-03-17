All public Catholic Mass attendance in Northeast Wisconsin suspended

1  of  59
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bishop David L. Ricken of the Diocese of Green Bay announced Tuesday that, effective Friday, March 20, 2020, all public attendance at public masses, including daily and weekend Mass, in the Diocese of Green Bay is suspended indefinitely to be reviewed in mid-April.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

“I have been working closely with the bishops of the state of Wisconsin and diocesan staff, as well as professionals from Catholic health care over the last week,” says Bishop Ricken. “Based on their advice, the latest directive from the CDC regarding limiting public gatherings to no more than 50 people (Fed. Gov. recommends 10 people), and after much prayer and discernment, I made the difficult decision to suspend public attendance at all Masses indefinitely to be reviewed mid-April.”

Bishop will celebrate a 30-minute Mass each Sunday during the suspension of public attendance and it will be broadcast on WFRV Local 5 at 10:30 a.m.

Daily Mass is livestreamed Monday through Friday from the campus of Relevant Radio here in Green Bay. You can access the Mass at the Relevant Radio app, or at this link https://relevantradio.com/faith/daily-mass-video/.

The diocese is also compiling resources to provide the faithful with spiritual support during the COVID-19 emergency. You can find resources online at www.gbdioc.org/covid19.

The Diocese is asking for prayer now more than ever, "As we traverse the unknown and make the best decisions for ourselves and our families." “Be strong and steadfast; have no fear or dread of them, for it is the LORD, your God, who marches with you; he will never fail you or forsake you.” Deuteronomy 31:6. May God watch over us and bless us during this national emergency.

