All Wisconsinites 16 and older eligible for vaccine

(WFRV) – Wisconsin reached a major milestone in vaccine eligibility, as all individuals 16 and older can now make an appointment to be vaccinated.

Gov. Evers tweeted about the expanded eligibility last week crediting the vaccination sites as the reason for moving up the date.

Brown County has vaccinated over 80,000 people and is working to get even more shots in arms through their partnership with The Green Bay Packers. Bellin Health working alongside the organizations to ensure the operation is working to get to full capacity. As of right now, Lambeau is vaccinating 1,000 people per day.

Despite ramping up vaccination efforts, health officials say the dosage is not enough to vaccinate everyone. Over the next few weeks, more shipments for vaccines are expected to be available.

For more information on where you can receive your vaccination, visit the Brown County website or you can call, 920-445-7313. You must register to receive a vaccine.