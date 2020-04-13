Live Now
WATCH: Daily White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing
1  of  2
Closings
Shawano County Senior Nutrition Program Village of Wild Rose

Alliance for Retired Americans addresses confusion on how senior citizens will receive stimulus payments

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Alliance for Retired Americans addresses how seniors, retirees, people with disabilities, and veterans will receive stimulus checks on Monday.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

According to the Alliance for Retired Americans, senior citizens that are 62 and older and who receive Social Security retirement benefits, including those affected by the windfall elimination provision (WEP) and government pension offset (GPO), Security Disability Insurance benefits, and railroad retirees will automatically receive a stimulus payment.

The organization notes seniors will automatically receive the payment to their bank through direct deposit, or to their address.

As of now, the Alliance for Retired Americans reports individuals who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or veterans’ benefits and do not file tax returns will not automatically get a stimulus payment.

The organization notes that the IRS has set up a new website primarily for U.S. citizens who receive SSI benefits or veterans pension and disability benefits and resident aliens who have a valid Social Security number, with a form for these beneficiaries to complete to receive a stimulus check.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin
Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus
Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"

Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes"

Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements"

Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold"

West De Pere hires Chris Greisen

Thumbnail for the video titled "West De Pere hires Chris Greisen"

Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minor leaguer Scott Schreiber adjusting to new normal at home"