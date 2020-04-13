Alliance for Retired Americans addresses confusion on how senior citizens will receive stimulus payments

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Alliance for Retired Americans addresses how seniors, retirees, people with disabilities, and veterans will receive stimulus checks on Monday.

According to the Alliance for Retired Americans, senior citizens that are 62 and older and who receive Social Security retirement benefits, including those affected by the windfall elimination provision (WEP) and government pension offset (GPO), Security Disability Insurance benefits, and railroad retirees will automatically receive a stimulus payment.

The organization notes seniors will automatically receive the payment to their bank through direct deposit, or to their address.

As of now, the Alliance for Retired Americans reports individuals who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or veterans’ benefits and do not file tax returns will not automatically get a stimulus payment.

The organization notes that the IRS has set up a new website primarily for U.S. citizens who receive SSI benefits or veterans pension and disability benefits and resident aliens who have a valid Social Security number, with a form for these beneficiaries to complete to receive a stimulus check.

