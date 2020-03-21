Allouez daycare uses partial coronavirus closure to help neighbors

ALLOUEZ, Wis. ( WFRV ) – After having several regular clients cancel earlier this week, You Are My Sunshine owner Robert Pries decided to put the extra food at the daycare to good use.

He put out a Facebook ad asking anyone in his neighborhood who was in need of food and was without transportation to contact him.

He said he had bag lunches he could deliver with no questions asked.

The response he got back was such that Robert will end up delivering close to 700 bag lunches by the end of his first week.

One half of his daycare is still open to serve the needs of healthcare workers who are employed up the street.

The other half has been set up as a staging area for Robert and his daughter Cecelia, who helps her father put together the bag lunches every day.

Robert hopes to continue delivering lunches to those who can’t travel to other district lunch sites, but will need continued donations to help make that happen.

The daycare’s Facebook page is the best location to reach out if you would like to help: https://www.facebook.com/YoullNeverKnowDear/