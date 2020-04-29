1  of  2
Allouez Fest cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Allouez Optimist Club annpunced on Wednesday that they are cancelling Allouez Fest due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The club says, “Unprecedented current events left the club no choice but to make this decision…. We look forward to making AllouezFest 2021 bigger and better than ever.”

Allouez Optimist club adds that all pre-registered vehicles will be receiving a refund in the near future.

