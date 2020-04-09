Allouez’s Kiefer Uniforms offering discount for healthcare workers during pandemic

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – An Allouez uniform shop is doing its part to help healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been a shortage of equipment within the healthcare industry across the country – here in Northeast Wisconsin, Kiefer Uniforms is offering healthcare workers who might be struggling financially a discount.

“Right now because of everything that’s been going on, we felt that it has been a challenge for everybody, not only for work but financially. So everything in the store right now is 20 percent off until this is all over,” Barb Kiefer told WFRV Local 5.

Anyone who is interested in purchasing anything from Kiefer Uniforms is encouraged to call ahead at 920-433-0826.

