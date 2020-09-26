Almost 3,000 new positive COVID-19 cases and 7 new virus-related deaths reported by Wisconsin DHS

SATURDAY 9/26/2020 1:55 p.m.
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 113,645 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 1,281 total COVID-19 deaths.
Of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, 18,252, or 16.1%, are active, according to DHS. Yesterday, 17,170, or 15.5%, of Wisconsin’s total COVID-19 cases, were considered active.
Of the 12,584 test results available today, 22.4% were positive. Yesterday, 16.6% of the tests came back positive. In total, DHS says 1,393,412 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in Wisconsin. A total of 1,507,057 Wisconsinites have been tested for COVID-19.
Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, as of Thursday, a total of 543 patients hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 147 are in an ICU. A total of 2,195 hospital beds, or 19% of the state’s total beds, are immediately available to patients.
Wisconsin seven-day average, courtesy DHS
Wisconsin has seen 1,281 total COVID-19 deaths. Of Wisconsinites who have tested positive for coronavirus, 1.1% have died.
DHS reports that all Wisconsin counties are seeing high COVID-19 activity levels.
Brown, Calumet, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, and Winnebago counties are reporting upward trends in activity level.
Last week, Brown, Door, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Outagamie, and Winnebago counties reported upward trends in activity level.
The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.
|Today’s Total
|Yesterday’s
|Total positive cases
|113,645
|110,828 (+2,817)
|Active cases
|18,252 (16.1%)
|17,170 (15.5%)
|Recovered cases
|94,094 (82.8%)
|92,366 (83.4%)
|Negative cases
|1,393,412
|1,383,645 (+9,767)
|Patients hospitalized
|543
|530 (+13)
|COVID-19 patients in ICU
|147
|151 (-4)
|Hospital beds available
|2,195 (19%)
|2,257 (-62)
|Ever hospitalized
|7,041 (6.2%)
|6,962 (+79)
|COVID-19 deaths
|1,281 (1.1%)
|1,274 (+7)
Wisconsin cumulative COVID-19 case totals
