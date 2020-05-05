Alo Health offering curb-side testing, wellness services for patients

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – While some health facilities have been forced to close their doors, one clinic is remaining open.

Alo Health is using virtual visits and other creative ways to promote hope and healing. The staff at the wellness clinic want their patients and the public to know that they are still open at this time, even offering some new services. One of those services is curb-side testing.

“We set up our computer right by their car and we can go ahead and collect some data on them that will help identify stressors going on in their bodies,” said Kristyn Madalinski, Co-Owner & Clinic Practitioner at Alo Health. “Once we identify those stressors, we know what to do about them. Any stress in the body will deplete the body’s immune system and by finding those things and supporting those things we’re going to build the body back up again.”

Alo Health in Appleton want you to know they are still open! They’re even offering some new services to patients such as curbside testing as well as virtual visits. 🩺 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/XscIBy5qfo — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) May 5, 2020

While remaining open, Alo staff will be taking the necessary precautions to ensure their patients remain safe. It’s all in order to promote health and healing.

“We offer chiropractic care as well as fitness classes, we have massage therapists on staff and counselors to look at the whole person,” said Madalinski. “If there’s stress in any area, the other areas may be un-well.”

All they ask is for patients to book an appointment before they arrive at the clinic. Alo Health is open Monday through Friday. You can find more information online right here as well as on their Facebook page.

WISCONSIN CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

WFRV COVID-19 Coverage | Confirmed cases in Wisconsin

Tracking coronavirus | Local health experts talk coronavirus

Stimulus check calculator| Local businesses hiring during outbreak