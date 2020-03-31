Altrusa House prepares to give Green Bay hospital employees a place to rest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Altrusa House typically plays the role of the “home away from home” for hospital patients and their families who have traveled to Green Bay for medical care.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s switching gears to care for hospital workers.

“They’re going to be able to find a little bit of home away from home,” Annie Bongiorno, Executive Director of Altrusa House said, “a little bit of peace and serenity.”

Healthcare workers at Bellin and Prevea Health walk past the brick house every day on their way to and from work, but they will soon be welcome to stop in for a break.

The idea to help out healthcare workers came after the house’s normal residency slowed due to the pandemic.



“Our guest volume started decreasing because voluntary and non-emergent procedures were being canceled at the hospital,” Bongiorno explained. “We decided to kind of pivot our services.”

The house is quiet right now, as it is cleaned and prepared for hospital staff.

“They’re going to be able to be here, safe and sound, so their families are safe and sound, and close by the hospital in case they’re needed,” Bongiorno said.

It’s a new purpose for the house, but a part of the same mission.

“Whether we’re supporting patients and their families or healthcare workers, really the mission is the same. We want to be that place of calm in a storm,” Bongiorno explained.

Altrusa House is located at 1116 E. Mason Street in Green Bay.

To help provide for healthcare workers who will be utilizing the house’s services, two supply drop events will take place on April 4th and April 18th.

