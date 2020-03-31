Altrusa House prepares to give Green Bay hospital employees a place to rest

1  of  70
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Altrusa House prepares to give Green Bay hospital employees a place to rest

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Altrusa House typically plays the role of the “home away from home” for hospital patients and their families who have traveled to Green Bay for medical care.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s switching gears to care for hospital workers.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

“They’re going to be able to find a little bit of home away from home,” Annie Bongiorno, Executive Director of Altrusa House said, “a little bit of peace and serenity.”

Healthcare workers at Bellin and Prevea Health walk past the brick house every day on their way to and from work, but they will soon be welcome to stop in for a break.

The idea to help out healthcare workers came after the house’s normal residency slowed due to the pandemic.

“Our guest volume started decreasing because voluntary and non-emergent procedures were being canceled at the hospital,” Bongiorno explained. “We decided to kind of pivot our services.”

The house is quiet right now, as it is cleaned and prepared for hospital staff.

“They’re going to be able to be here, safe and sound, so their families are safe and sound, and close by the hospital in case they’re needed,” Bongiorno said.

It’s a new purpose for the house, but a part of the same mission.

“Whether we’re supporting patients and their families or healthcare workers, really the mission is the same. We want to be that place of calm in a storm,” Bongiorno explained.

Altrusa House is located at 1116 E. Mason Street in Green Bay.

To help provide for healthcare workers who will be utilizing the house’s services, two supply drop events will take place on April 4th and April 18th.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW YOU CAN HELP ALTRUSA HOUSE SERVE HEALTHCARE WORKERS.

For the latest updates and resources on the coronavirus in Wisconsin, visit:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Christian Kirksey"

Olympics postponed until 2021

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympics postponed until 2021"