AMC Theatres across Wisconsin prepare to reopen

Outside of AMC Burbank Town Center 8 during the coronavirus pandemic in Burbank, CA. Due to COVID-19, AMC Theatres were forced to close all global locations in March. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Get ready movie-goers – AMC Theatres is gearing up to open the doors to six Wisconsin locations in late August and early September after being closed for many months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to AMC’s website, many of its theatres across the nation will reopen on August 20 with numerous health and safety measures in place.

AMC says all guests and employees will be required to wear masks throughout the theatre. Neck gaiters, open-chin bandanas, and masks with vents or exhalation valves are no acceptable according to AMC. Masks can be removed if you are eating or drinking.

Social distancing guidelines will be put in place, as will limited capacities in each auditorium theatre. Cash will not be accepted as payment at the concession stands or MacGuffins Bar, according to AMC, and the selection of food and drinks at the concession stands will be limited. Napkins, lids, straws, and condiments are now available by request. There are no refills available at this time.

After Aug. 20, throwback movies will be priced at $5, including a special 10th anniversary of “Inception” event, “Black Panther,” “Back to the Future,” “Grease” and “Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back.” The theaters will also offer special $5 snack deals through October, and AMC Stubs members will earn double points on all purchases.

Newer movies, like “Unhinged,” “Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula,” “Cut Throat City” and “Words on Bathroom Walls” will also be available at normal admission prices, starting Aug. 21.

The rollout of deals leads up to two anticipated new releases: Disney’s “The New Mutants” on Aug. 28 and Warner Bros.’ “Tenant” on Sept. 3.

Here’s a look at when Wisconsin AMC Theatres are scheduled to open:

AMC CLASSIC Desert Star in Baraboo – August 27

AMC CLASSIC Johnson Creek – September 3

AMC CLASSIC Manitowoc – September 3

AMC CLASSIC Oakwood in Eau Claire – September 3

AMC Madison – September 3

AMC Mayfair Mall – August 27

According to AMC, theaters will continuously undergo enhanced cleaning procedures, which were developed in tandem with Harvard’s School of Public Health as well as The Clorox Company. More time between movies will allow for better cleaning, reserved seats will implement social distancing, deep cleaning will happen nightly and air filtration has been upgraded.

The movie company has had to reshuffle its plans multiple times over the past couple months as blockbuster releases have been moved. There is no word from the company about other expected releases, like “Mulan” and “A Quiet Place: II.”

