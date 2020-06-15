NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

American Red Cross test blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies

Coronavirus

FILE – In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020 file photo, a health worker takes a blood sample for a COVID-19 antibody test in Los Angeles. An antibody test might show if you had COVID-19 in the recent past, which most experts think gives people some protection from the virus. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The American Red Cross is now testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies to give donors insight into whether they have been exposed to the virus.

The Red Cross shares that it is testing all blood, platelet, and plasma donations to see if the donor’s immune system has made any antibodies for the virus, regardless of whether or not the donor has developed symptoms.

Red Cross officials say that once the donations are tested from the samples pulled during the time of the donation, they will go through infectious disease testing. The results will be available within 7 to 10 days of the initial testing.

Red Cross reminds residents that a positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. Donors can find their results in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Executive Medical Director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services Dr. Erin Goodhue says, “As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors.”

Dr. Erin continues, “If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”

Several locations within Marinette County will be offering blood donation opportunities for the month of June including:

  • The Village of Crivitz on June 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Life Church.
  • The Town of Goodman on June 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Goodman Town Hall.
  • The City of Peshtigo on June 18 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Faith Baptist Church and again on June 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran.

