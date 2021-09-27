FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Amid increased demand, ThedaCare announces COVID testing locations

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare announced the dates and locations for COVID testing for the week of Sept. 27.

According to ThedaCare, an added mobile testing unit will be used to give access to those living in Northeast and Central Wisconsin. ThedaCare also mentions that the demand for testing is increasing.

The schedule for the week is as follows:

  • Sept. 27
    • Christ the Rock Community Church – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Parkside School – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sept. 28
    • Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Markesan City Hall – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 29
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • New Life Assembly of God Church – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sept. 30
    • Christ the Rock Community Church – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 1
    • No testing

The drive-through testing is free and while appointments are not required, they are recommended. Those looking for a test can sign up for one online. All of the sites have rapid and PCR testing available.

More information can be found on ThedaCare’s website.

