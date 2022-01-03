Amid increasing cases of COVID-19, ThedaCare announces additional testing sites

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – With the calendar turning over to 2022, ThedaCare announced additional mobile testing locations and dates as COVID cases continue to climb.

According to ThedaCare, the demand for testing has continued in the region. The reason for these additional testing sites and dates is to ensure testing for those living in the area.

The week following Christmas, Wisconsin saw some of its highest single-day amount of COVID cases in 2021. Cases in the state will soon surpass one million.

The testing sites for the upcoming week are as follows:

Monday, Jan. 3 ThedaCare Neenah Testing Site – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (both rapid and PCR testing available) Waushara County WWII Memorial Building – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (both rapid and PCR testing available)

Tuesday, Jan. 4 ThedaCare Neenah Testing Site – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (both rapid and PCR testing available) Markesan City Hall – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (both rapid and PCR testing available)

Wednesday, Jan. 5 ThedaCare Neenah Testing Site – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (both rapid and PCR testing available) Waushara County WWII Memorial Building – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (both rapid and PCR testing available)

Thursday, Jan. 6 ThedaCare Neenah Testing Site – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (both rapid and PCR testing available) ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (both rapid and PCR testing available)

Friday, Jan. 7 ThedaCare Neenah Testing Site – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (both rapid and PCR testing available) Green Lake American Legion – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (both rapid and PCR testing available)



ThedaCare says that the drive-through testing is free and available to all community members who are either experiencing symptoms, believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or anyone who is worried about possibly having COVID-19.

Appointments are required and can be made online.

These additional testing sites and dates come as the FDA announced the authorization of COVID-19 boosters for ages 12 to 15. The FDA also shortened the time for all adults to get their booster shots, down to five months from six months after the initial shots.