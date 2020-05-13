An Inside Look: How COVID-19 is affecting the wedding industry

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV) – The spring and summer seasons in northeast Wisconsin have become synonymous with wedding season, however, with the onset of the coronavirus and social distancing many ceremonies are being rescheduled or even cancelled.

Local 5’s Paul Evansen sat down with several area business owners to see how the COVID-19 shutdowns are are affecting the industry and how they plan to weather the storm.

At The Fox Club in Grand Chute, caterers and vendors would normally be in the midst of the wedding season rush, instead they’re dealing with cancelled plans and lost paydays.

“We were starting to get phone calls,” says Kim Chonos, The Fox Club’s Director of Catering and Events, “I came in and I had a handful of voicemails with people that were just kind of panicking – having questions and you’re stomach just drops.”

“I had multiple, multiple weddings scheduled for May that have all moved now to next year or November .” says local photographer Josh Russell.

The same holds true for others that have come to depend on wedding income.

“I’ve personally built this business mostly on weddings,” says Kim Thiel, owner of Kim Thiel Photography, “so it’s a little scary to have to say good bye or to not even know what weddings are going to look like in the future.”

Those weddings that have taken place have been drastically scaled down in size with many ceremonies going virtual.

“This is the way it is and so either we’re left behind or we step up to it.” the owners of Givens Farm in Hortonville are going on their tenth season as a wedding venue and are trying to keep up with the changes when it comes to this years bride and grooms.

“We do so many destination weddings you know to have the bride and groom anyway doing a virtual tour has happened in the past so that really wasn’t a new thing.” says owner Mariann Sykes, “but it’s new to have people book without actually having been here.”

Local musicians who depend on performance income are also feeling the financial effects of cancelled or postponed weddings.

Singer/songwriter duo “Poise & Ivy” talked about how they’ve been trying to adapt to the current music scene in an exclusive interview with Local Five’s Paul Evansen.

The pair also performed some original music and shared their hopes for the future.

These are certainly uncharted waters for all those involved in the wedding industry but those we spoke with are trying to look beyond the current storm to see the silver lining.

“It’s going to be very interesting and almost exciting at the same time to see what it evolves into,” says Chonos, “I really hope that people are able to sense the value now in the human connection.”

“Maybe now more than ever people will realize the value of pictures and visual communication with their friends and families.” says Thiel.