Animals at Wisconsin zoos to receive experimental COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, file photo, a visitor with a mask observes an orangutan in an enclosure at the Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria. Around the world, scientists and veterinarians are racing to protect animals from the coronavirus, often using the same playbook for minimizing disease spread among people. That includes social distancing, health checks and a vaccine for some zoo animals. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Some animals at the zoos in Madison and Milwaukee will receive an experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

Animals susceptible to the respiratory disease are expected to be inoculated with the vaccine authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture by late July.

No COVID-19 infections have been found in animals at the Milwaukee County Zoo or the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, but some of the big cats at the Bronx Zoo became sick when the pandemic was peaking in New York City.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is likely the animals became sick after being exposed to a caretaker with COVID-19.

While some zoos in Milwaukee and Madison will use the vaccines, there has been no information regarding Zoos in Northeast Wisconsin using it.

