Annual Appleton Auto Show and Swap Meet canceled

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 43rd annual Appleton Auto Show and Swap Meet set to happen in July has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Organization officials shared, “We believe this is the responsible action to take to keep everyone safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The health and safety of our participants, volunteers, sponsors, and community remains our top priority.”

The auto show is known to be one of the largest car shows offered in the Midwest, but due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and having the majority of the show’s volunteers and classic car owners being in the high-risk category, organization officials have decided to postpone the event.

The company says the event has been rescheduled to July 18, 2021, and officials are in the process of reaching out to those who have reserved ad space in the show booklet, sponsored a trophy, sent in money for swap/car corral space to talk about refund options.

Event organizers shared, “We are extremely grateful for all our supporters and participants during this unprecedented and challenging time and we look forward to seeing you all in 2021. Until then, please take care of yourself and each other.”

