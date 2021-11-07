Annual Fall Harvest Meal returns in person at St. John Lutheran Church in Pulaski

PULASKI, Wis.(WFRV)- The annual Fall Harvest Meal returned in person at St., John Lutheran Church in Pulaski. “It was really good, it was fun,” said Brookelyn Treml, 8-year-old Church Member. Members of the community had the opportunity to have Thanksgiving early.

“Last year we did a Thanksgiving meal and we actually did it on Thanksgiving,” said Larry Yaw, Pastor of St. John. Yaw says that was a drive-thru only event due to COVID-19 protocols. “We’ve been doing this now for 12-years and it is nice to have people back in person, now that more people are comfortable in getting out,” said Yaw.

About 100 people were in attendance for the completely free meal, although there were a couple of requirements: come with an open heart and an empty stomach. ” It’s turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and all the fixings to go with it,” said Elise Batzer, Church Member.

“It’s fantastic, last year, you really wanted to get the community in fellowship or everyone here,” said Kelsie Kohlmeyer, Church Member. Kohlmeyer said doing virtual ministry was a challenge. “Doing it from home really wasn’t the same,” said Kohlmeyer.

Ben Treml, and his family, have been Church members for five years. He says that he enjoys the unity within the community. “It’s just really a treasure to have the community come together, come and have food together, and to be thankful,” said Treml. His son Bryce was also happy to be there. “It’s pretty good being back in person and learning about God and stuff,” said Bryce.

For more information about St. John Lutheran Church, including upcoming events click here. They are always looking for volunteers, and if you’re interested you can call 920-822-3511.