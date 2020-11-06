Appeals court: Gov. Evers’ limits on public gatherings are ‘invalid and unenforceable’

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An appeals court has ruled Governor Tony Evers’ limits on public indoor gatherings are “unquestionably invalid and unenforceable,” according to affiliate WDJT.

Evers’ administration issued the order in early October, sparking a lawsuit from the Tavern League of Wisconsin.

Gov. Evers’ order was set to expire on Nov. 6 after frequently being halted and restarted with court orders.

The recent decision comes as Wisconsin continues to report high COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations.

Earlier this week, the Wisconsin Supreme Court refused to consider whether to reinstate Gov. Tony Evers’ order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings.

On Oct. 14, a Sawyer County judge blocked the enforcement of Gov. Evers’ order.

A Barron County judge upheld the mandate, spurring an appeal from Pro-Life Wisconsin and a bar in Amery.

The 3rd District Court of Appeals blocked the order on Oct. 23 while it considers the case.

Latest Stories