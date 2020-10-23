Appeals court stays Wisconsin limits on gatherings

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sits for an interview with The Associated Press Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, saying that Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, could still qualify for up to $3 billion in state tax credits in Wisconsin if it makes changes to its deal with the state to reflect current plans for a plant that’s under construction. Evers said Thursday. “If we have a deal that is reflective of what they are doing, it’s logical that they will get the credits,” “But if they don’t, that’s a whole different deal.” AP photo/Scott Bauer)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court has put a hold on Gov. Tony Evers’ restrictions on indoor public gatherings.

The ruling Friday from the 3rd District Court of Appeals pauses the Democratic governor’s effort to control the coronavirus spread pending appeal.

Evers’ administration issued an order on Oct. 6 limiting indoor public gatherings across the state to 25% of a building’s capacity or 10 people in places without an occupancy limit.

The powerful Tavern League of Wisconsin immediately challenged the order in court. A Barron County judge upheld it on Oct. 19.

Latest Stories