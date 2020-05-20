Appleton advising businesses to flush stagnant water before reopening

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton is advising all businesses to flush out all plumbing systems that were not used for an extended period of time to assure the freshness of the water being used as businesses start to reopen to the community.

City officials announced on Wednesday that the businesses that had shut down their plumbing system due to the coronavirus pandemic and are now preparing to reopen should take the following recommended steps to flush out stagnant water.

Businesses should review and understand the plumbing configuration and water usage in its building.

Businesses should inspect the buildings.

Businesses should flush hot and cold water through all the points of use to replace all the water inside the building piping with freshwater and not just the drinking water.

Coldwater should be flushed before the hot water.

Flushing should occur in segments like floors, rooms, and zones due to the facility size and pressure. The first zone to be flushed out should be the one nearest to the building’s water supply and then working outward from the supply.

The City of Appleton would like to note that all businesses should continue to practice social distancing, maintain good hygiene, sanitize frequently touched areas, wear face masks when out in public, and remain at home or isolated if they are sick.

