Appleton Alderperson Sheri Hartzheim holds press conference about masking, school board as a private citizen

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Alderperson Sheri Hartzheim held a press conference as a private citizen prior to the Appleton school board meeting.

She said, “I am here because I have heard from folks in our area because their children are having issues in their school with masking non-compliance and they’re being discriminated against.”

Hartzheim said she also feels the current public speaking regulations by the district are restrictive.

“They will allow 15 people. They have to be registered online before the middle of Monday,” she said. “You’re allowed to speak for three minutes if you’re speaking for yourself, five minutes if you’re speaking for a group.”

There were a handful of supporters for the mask requirement in attendance at the protest.

Local five spoke to one mother who supports masks.

Abbey Grosskreutz, said, “I think our school district has done the right thing and set an example mandating masks in our school for kids. It’s for their safety, which is of the utmost importance but it’s not just their safety, it’s the safety of their teachers, their faculty members and the other families.”

She also said she has not heard the same allegations of harassment about masks in schools but instead heard of instances in mask optional schools where students were bullied for their choice to wear a mask.

“I’ve actually heard the opposite from a number of concerned parents that there are teachers that have maybe not been following the guidelines the way they should be and that’s been uncomfortable for students,” said Grosskreutz.