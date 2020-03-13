Appleton Area School District enacts travel restrictions due to coronavirus

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Appleton School District, “a temporary travel restriction on any and all non-essential district-related/sponsored staff and student travel effective Monday, March 16, 2020.”

This restriction includes meetings conferences, field trips or any other events both in and out of Wisconsin. These restrictions will be in place until further notice.

