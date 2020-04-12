1  of  57
FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton Area School District provides free “grab and go” meals for students

Coronavirus

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appletone Area School District (AASD) announced on Sunday that beginning April 13, the district will be offering free meals to students in need.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

The AASD says the free meals can be picked up Monday through Friday at Einstein Middle School or Richmond Elementary.

According to the AASD, the pick-up locations will be set up in a “grab and go” method so families won’t need to enter the school to receive the meals.

The district notes that the meals will include milk and a pre-packaged lunch for the current day, and a pre-packaged breakfast for the next.

According to AASD, meal pick-up times and details may be adjusted as the district further assesses the needs of the community.

“The AASD recognizes that many students rely on the Free and Reduced Meal Program at their school and is committed to continuing to meet the needs of all students,” said Appleton Area School District.

Appleton Area School District meal pick-up locations and times:
  • Einstein Middle School located at 324 E. Florida Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families can pick-up meals in the parking lot in the back of the school.
  • Kaleidoscope Academy located at 318 E. Brewster Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families can pick up meals in the front of the building.
  • Madison Middle School located at 2020 S. Carpenter Street from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families can pick up meals in the back of the building.
  • Wilson Middle School located at 225 N. Badger Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families can pick up the meals in the north parking lot.
  • Badger Elementary located at 501 S. Bluemound Drive from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Families can pick up the meals on the east side of the building
  • Columbus Elementary located at 913 N. Oneida Street from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Families can pick up their meals in the parking lot.
  • Highlands Elementary located at 2037 N. Elinor Street from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Families can pick up their meals in the parking lot.
  • Horizons Elementary located at 2101 Schaefer Circle 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Families can pick up the meals in the parking lot.
  • Jefferson Elementary located at 1000 S. Mason Street from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Families can pick up the meals on the east side of the building.
  • Johnston Elementary located at 2725 E. Forest Street from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Families can pick up the meals in the parking lot.
  • Richmond Elementary located at 1441 E. John Street from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Families can pick up the meals in the parking lot.

