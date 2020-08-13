Appleton Area School District recommending fully virtual instruction for 2020-21 school year

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Area School District Board of Education is recommending the enhanced fully virtual instruction plan for the 2020-21 school year.

According to the Board, this recommendation is due to several factors including, the rise in COVID-19 cases in Appleton, limited staffing, and troubles with operations such as busing, providing technology to students who need it, and disinfecting schools.

The District adds that they have also not met the four benchmarks necessary to be in the hybrid plan.

The recommended enhanced virtual learning model will be in effect for grades ranging from early childhood through 12th grade.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5