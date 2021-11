APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – With a 5-2 vote, the Appleton Area School District passed the motion making masks optional starting on Jan. 18.

According to the Board of Education, the availability of the vaccine for children was an important factor. The change will only impact grades 5k through 12.

The entire Board of Education meeting can be viewed below.

More information about the district’s COVID protocols can be found on their website.