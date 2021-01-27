Appleton back to school off to a good start according to staff

APPLETON, Wis. – (WFRV) Appleton Area School District staff say the transition to in person learning has been going well for most students and that.

Tracy Sturtevant, an Appleton West Spanish Teacher, said, “The virtual school and the cohort school is going very very well. Virtual was going ok but it certainly wasn’t the best thing for all students.”

Faculty and administrators said the COVID-19 mitigation strategies are working.

Judy Baseman, the AASD Superintendent, said “Our students are following the protocol that’s in place. Everyone’s been wearing their masks. We have the directional arrows on the floor to go this way or that way and distancing. Everything that we had hoped would be in place is well in place. The systems are there to keep everybody as safe as possible.”

The district sent kids back to school last week.

Students in grades five and up are in a rotating cohort model and all younger grades are in-person full time; when students in the cohort model are at home they join the lesson in real-time.

“The technology end of teaching virtual and hybrid at the same time has been a challenge,” said Sturtevant. “We’ve got students who are at home so we need to start our google meet… And then we’ve got students that are in the classroom.”

Staff Local Five have talked to are happy to be back in the classroom after being in the virtual model for almost a year.

“The teachers are absolutely thrilled to be back for the most part. I think that in the beginning there were some concerns about trying to make sure that we were all safe but it’s going very very well,” said Sturtevant.

And students seem to be happy to be back in person as well.

Sturtevant said, “It has been better for many many students. They are anxious to see each other they are anxious to see people in person, say hi, be able to ask questions without pressing 15 buttons before they can get an answer, and waiting for half an hour, so they can get immediate help when they need it.”