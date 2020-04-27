Appleton cancels parades due to effects of coronavirus

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – In order to protect the health and safety of participants, spectators, and volunteers, the Appleton Parade Committee announced that the ​2020 Appleton Memorial Day Parade, Memorial Day Ceremony, and Flag Day Parade will ​not​ take place as planned​.

The Appleton Parade Committee has been carefully monitoring the COVID-19 health emergency and working closely with the Public Health Officer in Appleton, as well as, other officials and departments charged with protecting the public safety.

After reviewing the data, projections, historical precedents, and recommendations they chose not to hold the long-established events this year.

The Committee says they are determined to honor those who died for our rights and freedoms, and Appleton ​will​ pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

In lieu of the traditional ceremony, ​the Appleton Parade Committee will present an online Moment of Remembrance on Monday, May 25​.

​The ​event will begin streaming at 10:00 a.m. on media partners’ social media channels and/or websites: WFRV, WHBY, and Y100​.

​The program will feature patriotic music, speeches and poems performed by Appleton high school students and remarks from Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford.

You can follow the Appleton Memorial Day Parade on Facebook for news and updates​ on this year’s online Moment of Remembrance as well as plans for an alternative Flag Day event. https://www.facebook.com/Appleton-Flag-Day-Parade-90849509066/