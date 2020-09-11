Appleton classroom connection program causes confusion

APPLETON, Wis.(WFRV)- Almost a month ago, the Appleton school board, along with the district decided to go all virtual for courses in the Fall due to COVID-19. Why are students on school grounds during class time?

Local 5’s Eric Richards asked that question to the District Superintendent’s office who said, ” It’s Classroom Connection with YMCA and Boys & Girls Club. The YMCA of the Fox Cities, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley, and the Appleton Area School District have collaborated for many years to provide high quality programs for children and youth in the Appleton Area School District. This strong partnership continues and is especially important during these times of uncertainty. Unlike having students present in school buildings during a hybrid or fully in-person setting, we have an opportunity to provide support and child care for a limited number of students while also adhering to necessary safety guidelines.”

This is causing some confusion for parents who say that they whole reason that students aren’t in person learning is because the district feels that it is unsafe given the pandemic. “Most parents are not aware that our schools are being utilized for these services all day and are told by the school board that our children could not return because it was unsafe,” said one parent who did not want to be identified. The district says that, “A very small fraction of students are in buildings through these programs compared to what would normally be present, even in a hybrid model (Ex: A site could have as few as 45-60 students in the building total through these programs whereas even the hybrid model would have hundreds of students in the building at one time and crossing over throughout the day). We’re partnering with these organizations to help our most in-need families.”

The YMCA Fox Cities program director Dr. Kathryn Herzog says that they, in conjunction with the Boys & Girls club, are taking every safety precaution in order to ensure the safety of the students while at school under their care. ” We are providing opportunities for children and their families to have care during the day when they would typically have school,” said Herzog. In addition, she says that there are more than half the number of students that would be on campus during the school day now, which helps with social distancing and using more space on the properties.

For the complete list of schools being used for classroom connections visit: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1l1gEZ9EYcoAtysrxRz1CDz-oD9m_dY4Z/view

