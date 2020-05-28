Appleton closes pools cancels youth sports programs for the summer

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The City of Appleton announced today they will not open the municipal pools this year.

In addition, all summer Parks and Recreation youth sporting events and programming will be canceled.

The safety of the public and staff, social gathering limitations and social distancing recommendations provided by the Department of Health Services (DHS) all factored into the decision.

“The virus is still present in Appleton, and we need to continue to do our part to help slow the spread,” said Kurt Eggebrecht, City of Appleton Health Officer.

DHS recommends that all youth sporting events planned for this summer be postponed or canceled due to the spread of COVID-19.

“The health, safety and well-being of residents and staff are important,” said Dean Gazza, Parks, Rec and Facilities Director. “We know this is disappointing news for many families and we look forward to reopening the pools safely in 2021.”

Sports such as adult softball will continue as planned but, will include various measures to limit the number of participants and patrons.

In addition, our recreation division will be seeking alternative ways to provide activities for our youth that can be completed with family.

Last week, the City of Appleton reopened play areas, shelter reservation, tennis/basketball courts and the skateboard park with distancing guidelines.

The city’s 30 parks, miles of trails and golf course remain open as well.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (920) 832-5909 or the Health Department at (920) 832-6429.