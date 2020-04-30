Appleton Community Blood Center collects first plasma donation from recovered coronavirus patient

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Community Blood Center in Appleton has reached a milestone for the community in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and a recovered coronavirus patient to thank.

CBC says Gregg Bartel of Malone has recently fully recovered after being diagnosed with coronavirus. He became CBC’s first donor of convalescent plasma on Wednesday.

The plasma can now be directly transfused to a patient currently suffering from coronavirus as a potential treatment option. CBC says that, like all transfusion, a compatible blood type match must also be met.

“I know how tough this illness is,” Bartel explains. “If my experience is able to make someone else’s a little easier, I’m happy to contribute.”

CBC says they hope to collect more plasma donations like Bartel;s in the coming weeks and months.

“COVID-19 is very serious,” Bartel shared. “Hopefully others who recover are willing to give their plasma as well.”

CBC is asking those who have been diagnosed and have since recovered from coronavirus to consider making a plasma donation. Interested individuals can learn more by calling (800) 280-4102 or by visiting www.communityblood.org/convalescent-plasma.

According to CBC, patients in local hospitals still rely on transfusions for ongoing medical treatments. CBC is the sole supplier of all blood and blood components to more than 20 local hospitals. Blood is still needed for cancer patients, necessary surgeries and emergencies. Healthy and eligible individuals, including first-time donors, are encouraged to schedule an appointment at www.communityblood.org or by calling (800) 280-4102.

