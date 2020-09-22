FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton confirms 9th COVID-19 related death

Coronavirus

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton has confirmed its ninth COVID-19 related death.

The Appleton Health Department says it received notice on Monday of the death of an Appleton resident in their 80s who lived in the Calumet County portion of the city.

As of Monday, there are 43 new cases in the city – 33 in Outagamie County and 10 in Calumet County. In total, there are 1,265 confirmed cases with 339 active cases and 917 out of isolation.

The Appleton Health Department says it is conducting contact investigations to identify and follow up with any individuals who had close contact with COVID-19-positive patients. Health Department nurses will educate these individuals about self-monitoring their health status, how to conduct daily symptom and temperature checks, as well as self-quarantining for 14 days as a precaution.

On Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers declared a public health emergency and issued a new mask order that is set to remain in effect until November.

