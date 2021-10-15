FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton COVID-19 clinic to operate 5 days a week starting Oct. 18

Coronavirus

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton COVID-19 Clinic announced Friday they will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines and tests five days a week starting October 18.

The clinic currently offers walk-in testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and walk-in vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, as well as services from 7 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

Health officials say the clinic will continue to offer services during these hours but will be adding additional testing on Mondays starting on October 18.  

The clinic is located at 2411 S. Kensington Drive in Appleton.

